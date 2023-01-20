The rising cost of rent has some in Lethbridge feeling the pinch
A report from Rentals.ca shows rent in Lethbridge has seen a significant increase over past year.
Single-bedroom units have seen a 17.5 per cent increase to $1,167 on average, while two-bedroom units jumped 15.2 per cent to 1,386.
This has many turning to the Lethbridge Housing Authority (LHA) and its rent supplements.
“We'll see people on our waitlist for the social housing and also an increase on the waitlist for people for rent supplements,” said Robin James, LHA CAO.
The LHA budgets more than $3 million annually for its rent supplement programs, which is able to help about 650 families in Lethbridge and the surrounding area.
But there are still many more who need help.
“We try to create affordability in the private landlord market but, you know, the funds aren't unlimited. We do see a large number of individuals on those waitlists for rental supplements,” James said.
Post-secondary students are especially concerned about rising rent.
The Lethbridge College Students Association (LCSA) has heard from many students struggling to pay both tuition and rent.
“As we've seen in the current economy with the food rise, the impact of tuition raising and now rent raising, it's having a huge impact,” said Niculina Jensen, vice-president of operations and finance with the LCSA
The association would like to see more support for its members from the province.
Most post-secondary students will not be eligible for the recently announced affordability payments coming from the province to help offset inflation.
Jensen found the exclusion of post-secondary students from the payments discouraging.
“We saw that the government has given support to others by this stipend, except for post-secondary students,” Jensen said.
The Rentals.ca report predicts rent prices will keep rising.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Elderly woman dead after suspected 'unprovoked attack' on downtown Toronto sidewalk
An elderly woman is dead and a suspect is in custody after what police are describing as an 'unprovoked attack' on a downtown Toronto sidewalk Friday morning.
Judge orders government to repatriate 4 Canadian men held in Syrian camps
A judge has ordered the Liberal government to help bring home four Canadian men being held in Syrian camps. Federal Court Justice Henry Brown has directed Ottawa to request repatriation of the men as soon as reasonably possible and provide them with passports or emergency travel documents.
What you should know about Canada's new alcohol guidelines
Canada has overhauled its alcohol consumption guidance, and the difference between the new and old recommendations is stark. Here is a summary of what we know about the new guidelines.
'Extreme violence' was goal in bank shooting that left 2 gunmen dead in Saanich, B.C.
Police believe that two heavily armed men were planning for a shootout with police after they entered a bank in Saanich, B.C., in June and demanded cash.
Charges laid against Lethbridge parents in brutal assault of 6-week-old baby
A Lethbridge baby is in hospital, in critical condition, while her parents are behind bars, accused of her horrific abuse.
'One of my best friends': former Afghan Olympian remembers slain lawmaker
A former Afghan lawmaker who was killed in her home on Sunday had been trying to leave the country, her friend tells CTV News.
Financial success is the top priority for Gen Z when choosing jobs: survey
Financial success is the top priority for Gen Z when it comes to choosing jobs, according to a new survey by jobs website Indeed.
Chris Hipkins to be New Zealand's next prime minister
Education Minister Chris Hipkins is set to become New Zealand's next prime minister after he was the only candidate to enter the contest Saturday to replace Jacinda Ardern.
Police in India arrest third man in smuggling deaths of family in Canada
Police in India say a third man has been charged in the deaths of four members of a family who froze in southern Manitoba while trying to cross into the United States.
Edmonton
-
This Edmonton Sobeys is slowing down the checkout experience for 'extra conversation'
A Sobeys in northeast Edmonton has a checkout lane that is backing up with customers on purpose.
-
17-year-old boy charged with dangerous driving in fatal Calgary Trail crash
A 17-year-old boy now faces two counts of dangerous driving causing death in connection to a fatal crash on Calgary Trail last spring.
-
Vertigo sufferers reporting huge improvement thanks to fully rotational TRV chair in Edmonton
The TRV chair has 360 degrees of movement around both the vertical and horizontal axes, as well as an adjustable counterweight to balance the chair and patient.
Vancouver
-
Tribunal orders Kelowna restaurant to pay former server $25K over sexual harassment
A Kelowna restaurant has been ordered to pay $25,000 to a former employee over sexual harassment she experienced from her supervisor.
-
Inquest into death of Vancouver police officer who died by suicide to begin Monday
A coroner's inquest into the death of a Vancouver police officer who died by suicide four years ago will begin Monday.
-
Gas prices in Metro Vancouver could soar to new record highs in 2023, analysts say
Despite some recent relief at the pumps, analysts are predicting gas prices in Metro Vancouver could soar past 2022’s record highs later this year.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia roads slick, most schools closed as snow falls across the province
Parts of Nova Scotia saw their first significant snowfall of the season, making for greasy roads and forcing most schools in the province to close for the day.
-
Rural N.S. residents want solutions to frequent temporary emergency room closures
Residents of Nova Scotia’s Annapolis County are calling attention to the issue of frequent, temporary emergency department closures in the area.
-
New Brunswickers now need to dial 10 digits to make local calls
People in New Brunswick now need to dial 10 digits -- the area code followed by the seven-digit phone number -- to make local phone calls.
Vancouver Island
-
'Extreme violence' was goal in bank shooting that left 2 gunmen dead in Saanich, B.C.
Police believe that two heavily armed men were planning for a shootout with police after they entered a bank in Saanich, B.C., in June and demanded cash.
-
Video shows dramatic fire at Victoria home
Victoria firefighters were called to a large house fire near Pemberton Park on Friday afternoon.
-
'The word's out': Frequent whale sightings bring tourists to small Vancouver Island village
Port Alice, B.C., was once known for its cellulose mill, but years after its closure sightings of one of the largest whale species on earth is becoming the talk of the town.
Toronto
-
Elderly woman dead after suspected 'unprovoked attack' on downtown Toronto sidewalk
An elderly woman is dead and a suspect is in custody after what police are describing as an 'unprovoked attack' on a downtown Toronto sidewalk Friday morning.
-
7 of 8 teen suspects charged in alleged Toronto 'swarming' attack appear in court
Bail hearings for seven of the teen girls charged in connection with the alleged “swarming” death of a Toronto man are set to begin next week.
-
'A good man': Worker killed in St. Catharines industrial fire remembered by family
Ryan Konkin was recently engaged and had plans to start a food truck business with his fiancée. But the St. Catharines resident’s plans for the future were cut short last week following an explosion at the hazardous waste facility where he worked.
Montreal
-
ChatGPT: Quebec educators grapple with AI's potential impact on teaching
ChatGPT, the new AI capable of producing paragraphs of human-sounding prose in seconds, is causing a stir in Quebec’s classrooms, as educators grapple with what some consider a turning point in education.
-
Don't tell mom: Quebec girl, 6, secretly racks up $2,100 Amazon bill
A Montreal-area mother says she was shocked to learn her clever six-year-old daughter was able to buy more than $2,100 worth of purchases on her Amazon account right under her nose.
-
'No animals, no humans': Que. woman who skied solo to the South Pole recounts extraordinary journey
Caroline Côté, the Quebec cross-country skier who smashed the women's record for reaching the South Polo solo, is now home. She arrived at the pole after a little over 34 days of pushing through brutal conditions.
Ottawa
-
'Swapping the fobs' thieves steal vehicle from Rockland, Ont. lot
G & M Auto Sales and Service in Rockland, Ont. says thieves swapped the original key fob with a fake to help steal a Dodge Charger this week.
-
OPP recover body after car enters Lake Ontario near Kingston, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after a vehicle left the roadway and entered the water west of Kingston, Ont.
-
Some federal government IT workers exempt from return-to-office plan
As federal public servants begin returning to the office for at least two days a week, the government is granting exemptions to certain employees.
Kitchener
-
Air Canada customer tracks lost luggage to Etobicoke storage facility but can’t remove it
A Cambridge couple is sharing their lost luggage nightmare.
-
Neighbours identify occupants of Kitchener, Ont. home that exploded
As police continue their investigation into a Kitchener, Ont. house explosion, a picture of the people who lived in the unit is emerging.
-
Police say evidence of drug production found in Kitchener, Ont. house that exploded
Waterloo regional police say evidence “consistent with illicit drug production” has been seized from a Kitchener, Ont. home that exploded Wednesday night.
Saskatoon
-
Fatal Prince Albert police shooting followed 'foot chase,' investigators say
A police shooting in Prince Albert that left a man dead followed a brief pursuit on foot, according to investigators.
-
SaskTel instructed to keep email addresses free of charge: minister
After proposing a new charge for customers with SaskTel email accounts, the crown corporation has been told to reverse course by the provincial government.
-
Saskatoon woman calls on city to make sidewalks and curbs more accessible in winter
A Saskatoon woman who uses a power chair is calling on the city to do better when it comes to clearing sidewalks and curb cuts.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario woman says she was too shocked to tell her mother she'd won $60M Lotto Max jackpot
An Ontario woman said she was left so speechless after learning she had won a $60-million Lotto Max jackpot, she couldn't even tell her mother the good news during their 30-minute drive home.
-
Brands of cheese sold in Ontario recalled after illness outbreak
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has issued a recall for two brands of soft and semi-soft surface-ripened cheese due to possible Listeria contamination.
-
New and improved French River snowmobile bridge reopens
Officials were all smiles in French River, south of Sudbury, on Friday as they cut the ribbon on a project that's been a couple of years in the making. The Ronald J. MacGillivray Bridge, for snowmobiles, officially re-opened over the Pickerel River connecting northern and southern Ontario.
Winnipeg
-
Two charged after child and father assaulted on bus: Winnipeg police
Two people have been charged after they allegedly assaulted a father and his 10-year-old son on a Winnipeg Transit bus Thursday night.
-
New NHL Indigenous hockey cards flying off the shelves at Winnipeg shop
A new collection of hockey cards is celebrating Indigenous NHL players who were never featured on cards during their careers.
-
Northgate Shopping Centre may see residential development
On the heels of new development plans being shared for the first time for C.F. Polo Park, another development near a mall is set to be discussed next week.
Regina
-
SaskTel instructed to keep email addresses free of charge: minister
After proposing a new charge for customers with SaskTel email accounts, the crown corporation has been told to reverse course by the provincial government.
-
Regina dog park users voicing frustration after city removes waste bag supply
Users of a public dog park in Regina are voicing their frustration after the city suspended its supply of waste bags at the park, leading to an increase of feces being left on the ground.
-
'Mornings are just not going to be the same': GX94 remembers late morning news anchor
Yorkton's GX94 news anchor Craig Wallebeck passed away at the age of 66 last week.