The rising cost of rent has some in Lethbridge feeling the pinch

In Lethbridge, single-bedroom units have seen a 17.5 per cent increase to $1,167 on average, while two-bedroom units jumped 15.2 per cent to 1,386, according to a recent Rentals.ca report. In Lethbridge, single-bedroom units have seen a 17.5 per cent increase to $1,167 on average, while two-bedroom units jumped 15.2 per cent to 1,386, according to a recent Rentals.ca report.

