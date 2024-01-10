'The safest option': Calgary takes action to protect homeless during frigid weather

CALGARY
    The City of Calgary has announced plans to help keep homeless people safe during extreme cold weather.

    The city has plunged into a deep freeze with a daytime high of -29 C expected on Friday.

    The city, the Calgary Homeless Foundation and community partners have a plan that includes an emergency shuttle to transport those staying along the light rail transit line to available shelter space.

    Other measures include more accessible daytime warming spaces to provide access to health care, social support and long-term solutions to homelessness.

    City peace officers, accompanied by outreach staff from Alpha House, will check common locations where people may be sleeping rough and assess their welfare.

    They will provide basic-need items, including handwarmers, food hampers and socks, and address unsafe situations, contacting emergency responders if necessary.

    “We know that the decision to access shelters is complex,” says Kay Choi, community safety and well-being lead for The City of Calgary.

    “We do encourage Calgarians experiencing vulnerabilities to go to shelters to protect themselves from winter conditions, like frostbite, injury and potential loss of life. It is the safest option.”

