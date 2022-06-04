The Shooting Edge celebrates National Range Day with focus on safety following proposed handgun freeze

One of Calgary’s most prominent shooting ranges sold out of inventory following the Trudeau government’s proposal to freeze handgun sales this week, but that hasn’t stopped them from celebrating National Range Day on Saturday.

J.R. Cox, who owns and operates The Shooting Edge, says the open house event is meant to promote safe shooting sports and to extend further support to legal firearms owners.

Calgarians of all ages, with or without a licence, also had the opportunity to learn how to safely and properly shoot and handle firearms.

“Obviously, there's a more immediate need to show that we're safe lawful citizens with the proposed handgun freeze, but we're not hiding, we're not running away,” he said.

Cox noted that the recent announcement from the Trudeau government “backfired.” His team has sold out entirely of handgun inventory and has also run out of stock for ordered inventory yet to be received.

“There were about 1.1 million guns in the public's hands, but now with all the stores selling out there's probably about 1.4 to 1.5 million handguns in the people's hands, that’s a 30 to 50 per cent increase,” Cox said.

“So the government demands all these bans as well on rifles, but guns like the AR-15, which gets most of the press, have been available in Canada since the early 70s, so we're talking about 50 years. In those 50 years, there's never been a crime with an AR-15 in Canada period.”

The proposed legislation from the Liberal government plans to freeze the buying, selling or importing of handguns, but Cox says this is targeting legal firearm owners who are responsible and abide by all rules and regulations.

The Canadian Women's Foundation - a supporter of stiffer gun laws - says firearms are the single greatest risk factor for lethal domestic violence.

Early Monday evening, Teri Bryant, Alberta's Chief Firearms Officer, criticized the federal announcement.

"The missed opportunity is that you are destroying people's confidence in the system," Bryant said. "And if you really want to have a viable system you need people to have confidence in it.

"It's going to do a lot of damage to a lot of people, with very little if any public safety benefit."

According to The Shooting Edge, there are 2.3 million licensed gun owners in Canada and as those numbers continue to grow, the goal is to ramp up education efforts.

“We like our sport, it's a culture, right? And it’s about having a safe, fun and positive gun culture that's respectful,” said Cox.

“So you can bring in more rules and we'll follow them because lawful gun owners follow the rules, it doesn’t mean we like it, but we’ll follow the rules.”

Saturday’s National Range Day event was by donation and raised funds for the Veterans’ Food Bank of Calgary.