LETHBRIDGE, ALTA. -- "Living in Italy right now is pretty scary because we are on lockdown."

That's what Beatrice Arrate, a communications design student living in Monza, Italy, says. She adds many hospitals are also facing serious issues.

"Intensive care units are now, like, full or almost full."

The lockdown in Italy is becoming the new norm for citizens across the country. The government told residents they can only leave their homes to get groceries, go to work or to medical appointments.

"The situation is really bad because there is not enough space for everyone that needs like a ventilator and the Intensive Care Units are now like full or almost full in some cities," Arrate says.

When people do leave their homes, they need to bring signed documents explaining why so they can present it to police if they get stopped.

Arrate says both of her parents have to have proper paperwork to go to work.

"My father just printed this morning the paperwork to attest that he was taking the car and leaving the city to go to work," she says. "My mother is just at work like – it’s a 10 minute walk from here to her office – she’s trying to get all the paper work at home so she can just work at home."

The government issued a 'three-feet-away' rule so close contact is avoided, but when markets become crowded in a country of over more than 60 million people, that’s hard to do.

Schools in northern Italy have also been under lockdown since Feb. 24, forcing students to go online to complete their coursework and tests.

"My sister just took a test this morning online, I started my lessons yesterday. And even the graduations for universities were held online."

Arrate expresses another concern of her is how public transit will be running post lockdown.

"I don’t see myself taking the train for a couple of months honestly, so I don’t know how I’m going to university."

Even with all of the uncertainty, she’s still trying to stay positive and says it’s important to share information.

"I think that every little bit of help is helpful, if not for our country at least for the other countries."

Right now, the lock down is said to last until Apr. 3, but that could change at any time.