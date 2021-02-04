LETHBRIDGE, ALTA. -- It’s been nearly one month since southern Alberta’s current largest COVID-19 outbreak was recorded at a retirement facility in Lethbridge.

At the start of January, Alberta Health Services was informed of a COVID-19 outbreak at The View Retirement Community.

There were 11 cases to start, which was recorded by AHS on January 6, but that number grew tenfold, with nearly 70 people linked to the outbreak at its peak.

The initial case is speculated to have been contracted following a single family Christmas gathering.

According to Atria Retirement Canada, the group that oversees The View, a total of 67 positive cases were identified within the community.

After completing their quarantine period, 19 residents and seven staff have recovered.

There are currently 25 residents still positive for COVID-19 in the facility.

The View is following outbreak protocols and has restricted visitation for anyone outside the community.

“Alberta Health Services has conducted five rounds of community-wide testing, including both residents and staff, since January 7,” said Atria in a statement to CTV Lethbridge.

“We continue to have daily calls with both Alberta Health Services and Atria regional support staff to review the current status of those residents, and to ensure all of the proper safety protocols remain in place.”

According to AHS, this is the largest current outbreak in Southern Alberta, with a total of five outbreaks at Assisted Living Facilities.

There have been no deaths linked to the outbreak at The View.

For more information on the current outbreaks in Lethbridge and Southern Alberta, you can visit the Government of Alberta’s website.