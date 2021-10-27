Theft from truck and trailer tied to hit-and-run in Lethbridge

CALGARY -

Lethbridge police are investigating a hit-and-run they believe is tied to a theft from a truck and trailer.

Police were called about 6 a.m. Wednesday about the theft from a truck and trailer parked in the 900 block of 19th Avenue S. and while heading to the scene, got a report of a hit-and-run in the 1200 block of 5A Avenue S.

A vehicle was heading westbound on 5A Avenue and collided with a parked, empty vehicle.

The driver fled on foot and when police arrived, they discovered property in the vehicle matched the description of items reported stolen from the truck and trailer.