'There is a lot of work that remains': Lethbridge Schools react to new K-6 curriculum changes

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. -

The province has announced that only some of the new Kindergarten to Grade 6 curriculum courses will go forward next fall.

They've decided, after multiple calls to action by both educators and residents following the release of the draft curriculum last March that English language arts, mathematics and physical education will still launch at the beginning of the next school year.

However, the changes to the science, fine arts, French first language and French immersion curriculums won't be implemented for the fall.

In addition, they plan to further re-work and update the proposed social studies content in an effort to make it more age appropriate.

LONG WAY TO GO

Lethbridge School Division board chair Allison Purcell believes this could benefit both students and teachers long-term if done properly, but says there's still a long way to go.

"It will provide opportunity for a higher level of attention to resources, professional learning and planning for strategic implementation that attends to gaps and change in content and approach," she told CTV News.

Lethbridge classroom, Dec. 14, 2021

"We believe it is critical that the minister and Alberta education recognize that there is a lot of work that remains."

TEACHERS MORE INVOLVED

When it comes to re-working the curriculum, the Alberta Teachers' Association (ATA) said the delay is for the best but the union wants to see teachers more involved in its creation moving forward.

"How can you have a realistic talk about the implementation of curriculum while the exact people tasked with implementing this curriculum are not in the room," said ATA President, Jason Schilling.

"While this is a step in the right direction toward fixing this curriculum mess, there are still significant issues with the proposed content."

Purcell agrees that there are still more changes that need to come for courses moving ahead in the fall, like math.

"The mathematics curriculum has yet to be changed and continues to have content as grade levels that are not developmentally appropriate, but it is our understanding that changes are forthcoming," she said.

When it comes to the Holy Spirit School Division in Lethbridge, they're optimistic with the coming changes.

In a statement, Holy Spirit Superintendent Ken Sampson said:

"While many details have yet to be determined, we are optimistic after learning of Alberta Education's efforts to utilize the feedback supplied by many provincial stakeholders. The plan to stagger implementation, as well as the rewriting of the proposed Social Studies curriculum, are excellent starting points that will ensure our students are better supported during the upcoming transition. We anticipate that further refinements and adjustments will take place as a result of the ongoing feedback that Albertans must continue to provide."

The new changes for the K-6 curriculum that are moving forward will take effect in fall of 2022.

For more information, you can visit the Government of Alberta's website.