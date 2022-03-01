‘There’s a lot of uncertainty among students': Concern grows as U of L faculty strike reaches day 18

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. -

The University of Lethbridge’s faculty association (ULFA) has filed an unfair labour practice complaint against the University of Lethbridge. The complaint alleges that the school's board of governors have refused to bargain seriously during their current round of negotiations, which began in 2020.

The complaint put forth by the ULFA states that the board of governors has been engaging in "surface bargaining," which means a party has shown up to the table, but has refused to engage seriously with the other party's proposals, and in some cases, refusing to bargain at all.

“That is the strongest evidence you could ask for to see of a board of governors and an administration that has completely forgotten how you treat faculty and students with respect,” said ULFA president Dan O’Donnell.

The university however counter-claimed that it was the ULFA that recently refused repeated invitations to meet with the board of governors.

O’Donnell said that claim is false.

“The University of Lethbridge Faculty Association has never refused an invitation to the table in two years,” said O’Donnell.

“The same cannot be said of the board of governors side, and since the beginning of the lockout, the board of governors has received multiple unconditional invitations from ULFA.”

Outstanding issues between the two sides include pay and benefits, academic freedom and some departments at the school being restructured. The uncertainty of when classes will resume is only making matters worse for students as frustration grows.

Students at the University of Lethbridge held a sit-in protest outside the school’s administrative offices on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022.

“There’s a lot of uncertainty among students for graduating, for earning credits, for earning grades,” said student union president Holly Kletke.

“Lots of students take this semester to apply to grad school or scholarships and awards, so this puts a lot of uncertainty among students, but we’re doing everything we can to ensure both sides get back to the table.”

Kletke added that the students' union has a plan in the works to try and get both sides back to the bargaining table in the coming days, as the uncertainty of the strike is also creating mental health concerns among students.

“Having this thrown at us right now is the worst time for students' mental health,” said student Kayla Walker.

“We were just getting organized with COVID, me especially, I was just kind of getting my ball rolling after the new year, things were going to go back after COVID, and the stress of this I think is unmatched from anything else in my life.”

One student at the U of L who has received mental health training from the Mental Health Commission of Canada is offering her support and advice to students who are struggling.

“Since the strike has started we've gotten a lot of reports of students turning to substance use for example, and of course this falls during a pandemic at which point our mental health is already been questioned, and mental illness is definitely being exacerbated here,” said student Priyanka Dutt.

“I think what it comes down to is knowing your peers are available to support you, and while the institution might not be showing you that they care, your peers, colleges, faculty and I are all here for you.”

CTV reached out to the University of Lethbridge for comment about the unfair labour practice complaint. The university stated that "the ULFA’s recent complaint is without merit, and is unlikely to facilitate a productive return to bargaining."

On February 3rd, the university filed a bad faith bargaining complaint against the faculty association, claiming they derailed negotiations by withdrawing from salary discussions and reopening issues previously resolved.