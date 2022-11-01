'There's good things to come from this group': Lethbridge Hurricanes hopeful heading into next stretch of the season

The Lethbridge Hurricanes are nearly a quarter of the way through the 2022/2023 WHL season and currently have a 6-8-0-0 record.

Despite being under the .500 mark on the year, head coach Brent Kisio says he isn't worried with plenty of hockey left to play.

"We've had a lot of close games and our guys are battling so hard and there's some nights where we're having hard time scoring goals," Kisio told CTV News.

"We just feel if we get around that net a little more and put some of those pucks home and get a little greasy around the net, we'll win some more games."

The Hurricanes’ last seven games have all finished with a one goal difference, with three of them ending in wins.

Kisio says he expects the tide to turn in their favour with all the hard work and effort from the guys on the ice.

"Lately, we're starting to play better hockey and, if we find ways to win those games, we feel there's good things to come from this group," he said.

It's not just Kisio who's looking forward to what's to come. So are the players.

"It's just time that we come out on top of those one-goal games and start scoring more goals," said Tyson Zimmer, a right-winger that the team traded for from the Brandon Wheat Kings back at the end of September.

"Our goalies have been playing well and giving us chances. We've been in a lot of one goal games, so obviously they're doing their jobs and keeping us in there, so now it's our job to step up and score a couple more goals a game."

"I think, as a team and a whole, we're starting to figure it out here," said right-winger Tyson Laventure, one of the team’s vets.

"So it's been good, we're feeling good and we've got nothing but positivity going forward."

Six of the Hurricanes next seven games are at home, including Tuesday and Friday when they play the Victoria Royals and Vancouver Giants, two teams they haven't played in four years.

"It's cool playing a different team, getting to see some different guys out there and how they do it and obviously these are games we need to win," said Laventure.

"We only play them once a year, so if we win tonight we're a hundred per cent against them."

"Playing against new teams is always fun," added Zimmer.

"I mean, I’m sure it’s going to be a bit heated as we haven’t played them in awhile, but at the same time it’s going to be fun to get to see some new teams."

With a decent stretch of home games heading into the next chapter of the season, Kisio says it’s pivotal to get some more wins under their belt and get above that .500 mark.

"We’ve played good at home for a long time," Kisio said.

"It’s been many years where this building is a big advantage for us. Our crowd supports us so well and it’s an important stretch right now for us to bear down and get some wins at home."

The Hurricanes currently sit in third in the Central Division and eighth in the Eastern Conference

They play the Victoria Royals at the ENMAX Centre at 7 p.m.