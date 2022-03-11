'There's no way any semi-automatic could shoot rounds off that fast': Calgary police investigate shooting in Braeside

Calgary police are investigating after residents living in the community of Braeside reported hearing shots fired on Friday afternoon.

Officers were called to the 10000 block of Brackenridge Road S.W. just before 3 p.m.

Police said shell casings were found in the area but no injuries have been reported.

Calgary police investigate a shooting reported in the 10000 block of Brackenridge Road S.W. on Friday, March 11, 2022.

Area resident James Kohut was out walking his dog when he says he heard what sounded like five gunshots.

"Followed by what sounded like a machine gun," he said. "Numerous shots going off in super rapid fire."

"There's no way any semi-automatic could shoot rounds off that fast."

"I was absolutely stunned by what I was hearing," Kohut added. "This is very unusual."