'There’s still lots of questions that need to be answered': Back to school delay causes concern

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. -

Students and faculty in Alberta were scheduled to return to the classroom in just a few days, but concerns over the Omicron variant have pushed the date back to January 10.

“School authorities have told us they need more time to prepare and understand what the evolving COVID situation could mean for their school in terms of staffing, and potential operational impacts,” said Education Minister, Adriana LaGrange, in a supper-hour press conference Thursday evening.

“And I completely understand these concerns. And I know our education partners are going to do their very, very best as they have throughout this entire pandemic.”

The province cancelled diploma exams and will distribute eight million rapid test kits and nearly 17 million mask to students and staff across Alberta. But some worry whether or not that will offer better protection.

“When you do an at-home test, it’s still up to the individual to notify, but then that’s not documented for legal reasons,” said Wing Li, communications director with Support our Students.

“There’s still a lot of holes left in just relying on rapid antigens. So we really need both PCR and antigen access.”

EDUCATORS NOT CONSULTED: ATA

The delay is designed to allow educators more time to prepare, and address safety concerns as well as staffing shortages.

The Alberta Teachers Association says it wasn't consulted prior to the decision.

“What additional measures will be implemented to limit further infections in schools?” Asks ATA president, Jason Schilling.

“What improvements will be made to improve air filtration? What metrics will be used to determine when schools or classes move online? How is government preparing for severe staffing shortages, likely to result from implementation of isolation requirements?”

Schilling also added he looks forward to cooperating with the government and school boards to navigate through these difficult challenges.

Schilling believes delaying the return was the right move to come up with a concrete plan for substitute teachers when staff become ill.

“That'll be what this week moving forward is about, is how will the school boards and the government work with the association and the teachers, and the staff within the buildings to figure out how there going to address these issues going forward,” describes Schilling.

“There’s still lots of questions that need to be answered on that and what it will look like.”

With such short notice on the delay of kids returning to school, some parents are scrambling to find childcare. There is some assistance from the federal government which offers a 500 dollar benefit for those with children 12 who find themselves unable to work due to school closures.