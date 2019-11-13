CALGARY – An Airdrie woman who was accosted by an unknown man while walking on a pathway this week says the situation has made her more aware of the dangers anyone could face.

Airdrie RCMP were called to investigate an indecent act that took place at about 8:10 a.m. on Nov. 12.

They said a woman was walking in East Lake Park when she was approached by a man who exposed himself to her.

The victim, who CTV news will refer to only as Diana, said she was greatly concerned for her safety when the man approached her.

"There was a look in his eye that was predatorial. There was something about this person that was not okay."

Diana said she regularly takes walks in the area and is always very aware of her surroundings when out alone.

"I noticed someone was behind me. I was listening to an audiobook very quietly, but my gut instinct told me to turn off my headphones," she said.

When she did, she noticed the male cut across the field to get in front of her on the path and hid himself amongst the trees.

It was only when Diana got closer that she realized what he was doing. She said the suspect did not stop and began to follow her down the path.

"There was no one ahead of us and no one behind us. I continued and was walking faster and faster," she recalled.

She said she didn't want to use her phone to immediately call for help for fear of the man noticing and becoming violent with her.

"At that specific moment, it was then I saw a person and he put his penis away" she said.



'Trust your gut'

The suspect fled the scene and Diana said she immediately called 911.

A member of the Airdrie RCMP met her at the scene, helped her retrace her steps and took down all her information.

Diana says while she is relieved she wasn't hurt, it has made her more aware of potential danger.

"I'm definitely shook up. It does change things. Literally everywhere I go, I ask myself, 'is this the person?' My guard is up a lot more than it was before."

In addition to changing up her regular route, Diana says she always makes sure to have her phone's location services turned on, lets people know where she is and carries a whistle to call for help.

"I want people to be aware this can happen and this is public place. Don't worry about calling police — trust your gut. They would rather you call and be better safe than sorry."

Police are still searching for the suspect in the incident.

He is described as a Caucasian male between 25 and 35 years old with short dark hair and a skinny build. He was wearing a dark-coloured hoodie and dark pants at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7200.