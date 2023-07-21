'These kids are consummate athletes': 2023 Alberta Summer Games underway in Okotoks

Calgary's Noah Terry, 14 years old, lines up a shot on the Lethbridge goalie on day one of the Alberta Summer Games hosted in Okotoks, Alta. Calgary's Noah Terry, 14 years old, lines up a shot on the Lethbridge goalie on day one of the Alberta Summer Games hosted in Okotoks, Alta.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina