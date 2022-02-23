‘These supports will go a long way’: $2.6 million in federal funding going towards black entrepreneurs in Western Canada

The $2.6 million dollar grant from PEDC will allow the BIPOC Foundation to create a new initiative aimed at helping Black entrepreneurs excel in Western Canada, while an additional $2.8 million will go towards Edmonton’s Canadian Imperial Advantage. The $2.6 million dollar grant from PEDC will allow the BIPOC Foundation to create a new initiative aimed at helping Black entrepreneurs excel in Western Canada, while an additional $2.8 million will go towards Edmonton’s Canadian Imperial Advantage.

