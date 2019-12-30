CALGARY -- A malfunctioning HVAC unit prompted the evacuation of more than 800 people from Calgary’s Drop-In Centre on Monday morning

Fire crews responded to the 100 block of Dermot Baldwin Way S.E. just afternoon 2:15 a.m.

“Crews investigated and found smoke coming from floors five through seven,” said central district Chief, Innes Fraser.

“We found an HVAC unit malfunction on the roof that was pumping smoke into the building and our firefighters were able to shut it down and properly ventilate the area.”

At the time, a number of District 1 police officers were also on scene to control traffic, make sure everyone was safe and help with the evacuation effort.

Several people were treated on scene by paramedics for smoke inhalation, but remarkably, only one person was transported to hospital.

Meanwhile, Calgary Transit buses helped keep everyone warm until the building was safe to re-occupy.

Fraser says the working smoke detection system inside the building prevented a dangerous situation from getting much worse.

“We were able to get everyone out quickly, but it’s so important because it’s the smoke that kills people, so it’s important that people have working smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors inside their homes," he said.

Everyone has since been let back inside the building. Fire crews have checked the air quality on all floors and the heating system is working to keep people warm inside.