Airdrie RCMP is looking for a male suspect in connection with an armed robbery at the Salvation Army Thrift Store on Saturday afternoon.

Police say that at about 4:00 p.m., a man entered the store, located on Main Street, and threatened the clerk with a weapon, demanding cash.

The man was handed an undisclosed amount of money before fleeing on foot in an unknown direction.

He is described as:

168 to 170 cm tall

64 to 68 kg

black hair with some greying

light grey facial hair

He was wearing a green jacket with a hood, black pants and white sunglasses at the time of the incident.

Police are looking to secure CCTV footage from the area at around the time of the incident.

If you have any information about this incident or can identify the suspect, please call the Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7200 or call your local police. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers www.crimestoppers.ab.ca for instructions).