Calgary police are working to track down a number of suspects in a series of commercial break-ins where the culprits ended up punching through several walls to gain access to other stores, including a high-end jewelry shop.

Officials say that on October 12, between 3:00 and 5:00 a.m., an unknown number of suspects broke into a business at 2220 68 Street N.E.

Once inside, the culprits managed to break through the walls of two neighbouring businesses to gain access to Sophia Jewellery and Diamonds.

About $650,000 worth of jewelry and cash was taken from the business before the suspects fled the scene.

In addition to the theft, Calgary police say that a number of businesses sustained extensive damage and had a number of items stolen as well.

Investigators are asking the public to share any information they may have about the incident in the hopes of identifying suspects or suspect vehicles seen in the area at the time of the incident.

Calgarians are also being asked to be on the vigilant about second-hand jewelry listed for sale by various means.

Anyone with information about these break and enters is asked to contact the police by calling 403-266-1234, or Crime Stoppers anonymously by using either of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org