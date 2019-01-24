Calgary police are looking for suspects following the attempted theft of an ATM from a northeast business early Thursday.

Officers were called to a Co-op gas station in Falconridge at about 5:00 a.m. for reports of a break-in.

When they arrived at the scene, they found the doors of the business smashed and an ATM on the ground.

Police say a group of suspects broke through the front doors and tried to haul the machine away, but failed.

There is no description of the suspects, but police are looking for a white cargo van that has damage on its front bumper.