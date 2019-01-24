CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
Thieves smash through doors of business in attempt to steal bank machine
Calgary police say a group of suspects tried to steal a bank machine from a gas station early Thursday, but failed in the attempt.
Published Thursday, January 24, 2019 11:35AM MST
Calgary police are looking for suspects following the attempted theft of an ATM from a northeast business early Thursday.
Officers were called to a Co-op gas station in Falconridge at about 5:00 a.m. for reports of a break-in.
When they arrived at the scene, they found the doors of the business smashed and an ATM on the ground.
Police say a group of suspects broke through the front doors and tried to haul the machine away, but failed.
There is no description of the suspects, but police are looking for a white cargo van that has damage on its front bumper.