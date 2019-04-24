The Calgary Police Service is asking for help from the public as they attempt to locate approximately $20,000 worth of antique items and those responsible for the heist.

According to police, someone broke into a moving company’s storage facility in the 300 block of 28th Street Northeast on the evening of Saturday, March 30. The thief or thieves swiped nearly $20,000 of property belonging to a family who were preparing to move out of Alberta.

Descriptions of the suspect or suspects have not been released and police have not indicated whether their attempts to secure surveillance video from the area were successful.

The stolen items include:

Wooden chests containing family journals

School notebooks from the Second World War

First edition books from the 1900s

Magazines dating back to the 1940

Vintage sports equipment

Silver Wedding chalices

A Blackfoot headdress

The Calgary Police Service has released photographs of some of the keepsakes and are asking collectors and vintage dealers to report any attempts to sell the items. Anyone having information about the theft or the location of the items is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers