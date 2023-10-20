Thieves steal $4K worth of sunglasses from Lethbridge mall

Police are searching for suspects after more than $4,000 worth of sunglasses were stolen from a store in a Lethbridge mall.

Police responded to a reported theft at the Sunglasses Hut in Park Place Mall just after 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 3. Police said two unknown men entered the store, grabbed multiple pairs of designer sunglasses and then left without paying.

The men were seen on CCTV walking through the mall with a woman.

The men then exited the mall at the south entrance along 1 Avenue South, heading to the parking lot where they got into a newer model, dark-coloured Kia Forte sedan.

Two suspects in a robbery at Park Place Mall in Lethbridge are seen walking through the mall with an unknown woman in CCTV footage. (Supplied: Lethbridge Police Service)

Police believe the suspects are connected to another theft of high-end sunglasses at a store in Calgary on the same day. They referred to the incident as an “organized theft.”

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to contact Lethbridge police at 403-328-4444 for file 23023502.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477, online or through the P3 Tips app.