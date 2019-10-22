CALGARY – RCMP are on the hunt for two suspects following the theft of a car at gunpoint in the parking lot of the Walmart in Airdrie.

According to police, a man was returning to his car after shopping in the store Sunday evening. Two men, who had been seated in a parked pickup truck, approached the man and demanded his keys and wallet at gunpoint.

The man complied with the suspects' demands and the offenders took off with one driving the stolen car and the other behind the wheel of the pickup truck.

The victim was not injured during the ordeal.

The stolen car is a matte grey 2010 Mercedes, model unknown, with BC licence plate AM534L, while the suspect vehicle is described as a white crew cab or extended cab pickup truck of unknown make and model.

The suspects are described as Caucasian males believed to be in their mid-20s.

Anyone who witnessed the robbery or who has spotted either of the vehicles is asked to contact the Airdrie RCMP detachment at 403-945-7200 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.