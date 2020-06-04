CALGARY -- The Calgary Police Service is asking for tips from the public as they attempt to locate a dozen collectible guitars stolen from a home in Dover while the residents were away.

According to police, thieves gained access to a home in the 3800 block of 30th Avenue S.E. sometime between the morning of May 28 and the afternoon of June 1. The suspects stole 12 electric guitars — with a combined estimated value of $23,500 — from the home.

The list of stolen guitars includes:

An LTD Pre-Lawsuit EXP (white)

An LTD Pre-Lawsuit EXP (black)

An LTD Pre-Lawsuit V with black grover turners (black)

An LTD JH600 Jeff Hanneman Signature with Floyd Rose, autographed by members of the band Battlecross

An LTD Baritone Snakebyte (purple)

A Dean ML (black) containing more than 100 autographs

A Gibson 7-String Explorer (black)

A Gibson '79 Explorer (white) with EMG pickups and Sperxel locking tuners

A Fender Jimi Hendrix Stratocaster (white, right-handed)

An Epiphone Tony Iommi SG Standard (black)

A Holoflash finish Spector Rex5 Bass

A Legacy Rickenbacker 4003 (white and black)

Anyone with information about the break-in or the location of any of the guitars is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.