Thieves swipe $23K worth of guitars from southeast home
Some of the guitars stolen from a Dover home during a break-in that occurred between May 28 - June 1 (CPS)
CALGARY -- The Calgary Police Service is asking for tips from the public as they attempt to locate a dozen collectible guitars stolen from a home in Dover while the residents were away.
According to police, thieves gained access to a home in the 3800 block of 30th Avenue S.E. sometime between the morning of May 28 and the afternoon of June 1. The suspects stole 12 electric guitars — with a combined estimated value of $23,500 — from the home.
The list of stolen guitars includes:
- An LTD Pre-Lawsuit EXP (white)
- An LTD Pre-Lawsuit EXP (black)
- An LTD Pre-Lawsuit V with black grover turners (black)
- An LTD JH600 Jeff Hanneman Signature with Floyd Rose, autographed by members of the band Battlecross
- An LTD Baritone Snakebyte (purple)
- A Dean ML (black) containing more than 100 autographs
- A Gibson 7-String Explorer (black)
- A Gibson '79 Explorer (white) with EMG pickups and Sperxel locking tuners
- A Fender Jimi Hendrix Stratocaster (white, right-handed)
- An Epiphone Tony Iommi SG Standard (black)
- A Holoflash finish Spector Rex5 Bass
- A Legacy Rickenbacker 4003 (white and black)
Anyone with information about the break-in or the location of any of the guitars is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.