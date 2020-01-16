PINCHER CREEK -- RCMP officers are on the hunt for the suspects in a recent break-in of a home in Pincher Creek where gun safes were emptied and a marked Alberta Fish and Wildlife truck was stolen.

According to RCMP, thieves gained access to a residence on Hyde Street Monday night and accessed several gun safes. The intruders removed:

.40 calibre Glock pistols (two)

Remington 870 12-gauge shotguns (three)

Tikka .30-06 Rifles (two)

An SKS rifle

Police belts containing pepper spray canisters

Handcuffs

Batons

Numerous magazines

Ammunition

A large ring of keys

A conservation officer's marked truck was also stolen and investigators suspect the vehicle was used to move the stolen property outside Pincher Creek.

The break-in was reported to police Tuesday and the stolen truck was found abandoned on Cowley Ridge. RCMP say the truck's light bar and winch had been removed.

Anyone with information regarding the break-in is asked to contact the Pincher Creek RCMP at 403-627-6010 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.