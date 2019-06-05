Staff at Dark Age Creations are picking up the pieces after intruders gained entry to the showroom early Wednesday morning and stole a number of weapons and other items.

Police were called to the store in 500 block of 42 Avenue Southeast shortly before 6 a.m. following reports of a break-in.

"The bakery next door had discovered our door had been smashed-in," said Jamie Ripley, owner of Dark Age Creations. "Somebody came into the showroom and grabbed several handfuls of medieval helmets, swords, armour, jewelry and a bunch of other stuff."

"It's a huge setback in what's already a struggling time for Calgarians everywhere and every business in this city. For us, it's not just the cost of all the stuff that was stolen but it's the time. These are handmade items."

The Manchester Industrial Park business carries items for medieval enthusiasts and reenactors, and offers rentals to the television and film industry.

"It was a variety of items that were taken from a variety of manufacturers but about 50 per cent of the swords that were taken are manufactured by a company down in Maryland, in the U.S., that we are the sole Canadian distributor for," explained Ripley. "Baltimore Knife and Sword, they do amazing product and all of their stuff is completely handmade. All of these pieces are one-of-a-kind and you're not going to find them in Canada anywhere but here."

"They're also quite expensive in many cases. When you're talking about swords that are upwards of $700, $800, $900, maybe even $1,000, and somebody grabs an armload of them, there's devastating financial repercussions for us."

Ripley says some of the weapons will have a BKS marking on them and anyone who encounters the items online, at a pawn shop, or at auction is asked to send an image of the item to Dark Age Creations.

Anyone with information regarding the break-in is encouraged to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 (reference case number: 19232990) or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.