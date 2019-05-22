Members of the Didsbury RCMP detachment are investigating a Monday morning break-and-enter at a Ford dealership in Carstairs where two vehicles were stolen including an unmarked RCMP unit.

According to RCMP, officers responded to the Carstairs Ford Dealership shortly before 6 a.m. on Victoria Day following reports of a break-in. In the early hours of May 20, an unknown number of suspects gained access to the business and proceeded to steal a 2014 Ford Mustang and a 2016 Ford Explorer.

The Mustang has since been recovered but the silver Explorer, which is an unmarked RCMP vehicle with Alberta licence plate BYE 826, has yet to be located.

Several items that had been inside the SUV have since been recovered by members of the Red Deer RCMP and Edmonton Police Service but police continue to search for an RCMP-issued uniform with hat, duty belt, handcuffs, uniform, and portable radio.

Anyone with information regarding the break-and-enter, the location of the silver 2016 Ford Explorer or the whereabouts of the missing RCMP-issued items, is asked to contact the Didsbury RCMP detachment at 403-335-3381 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.

With respect to the missing uniform, RCMP officials remind the public that any police officer conducting a traffic stop or arrest in Canada will have proper police identification that can be verified by calling 911.