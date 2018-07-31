An indoor activity centre that helps to support a local charity to provide programs for persons with disabilities has been hit by a series of thefts over the last few months.

InjaNation is a training facility that offers a place for people of all ages and abilities to come out and play.

The organization supports Vecova Centre for Disability Services and Research by collecting bottles and says a series of thefts has cheated the charity out of thousands of dollars in donations.

A bottle collection bin that is set up outside InjaNation has been broken into dozens of times and in March, two suspects were captured by a surveillance camera as they casually walked onto the property and removed bags of bottles from the bin.

On Sunday more bags were taken from the bin after someone cut the chain around the container.

“I just wish these people would realize this is not us they’re affecting, these are people that need help. So I’m guessing these people stealing the bottles need help themselves but there’s other ways to go about it,” said Glen Lowry from InjaNation. “We moved it once we realized that it was becoming an issue and the locks have been replaced too many times.”

Vecova has partnered up with organizations across the city with its bottle pickup service and uses the money to support its employment and community support programs.

“The government helps a lot too but us here, they wouldn’t have anywhere near the chance, the opportunities to improve their own lives,” said Jason Barefoot who has worked at Vecova’s bottle depot for years.

“The bottle depot is one of our social enterprises that allows us to generate revenue to go back into our programs and services,” said Matthew Nomura, Acting COO at Vecova . “The programs and services that we are funding, it’s in a marginalized group already and every dollar that our businesses promote and operate, that go back into these programs and services, it’s taken away from the things that we can provide so it’s unfortunate.”

The charity is trying to prevent more thefts from happening.

“What has been taking place, over the last couple months, is a rash of thefts where we have individuals going up to people’s properties and businesses and taking the recyclables,” said Nomura. “I think it’s just a matter of us as a business, just partnering with our clientele. Tips and tricks on how to safely put your recyclables out, being timely when we say we are coming, that’s when we’re going to be there and just partnering with people in the community. Our bags are marked. We have let other depots know that if you see our bags. Let us know.”

Vecova used to have its own bins outside the facility but faced the same problem so staff now take them inside to prevent thefts.

Police have been notified about the thefts but so far no one has been charged.