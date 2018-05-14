A Calgary-based charity that sells donated clothes and household items to raise funds to help impoverished women and their families has been targeted by fuel thieves on three occasions in recent weeks.

Officials with Women In Need Society (WINS) say someone cut the gas lines to the charity’s delivery trucks and emptied the fuel tanks on three consecutive nights nearly two weeks ago.

“I don’t know if they’re targeting us specifically or just trying to find places to get gas that is simple and easy for them,” said Karen Ramchuk, WINS executive director. “Where our trucks were parked, we were lit up, we do have cameras, but these people are professionals and they know how to deal with that.”

In addition to the loss of fuel, the charitable organization was on the hook for the cost of towing and repairing the trucks.

“Any cost we have to the organization take away from helping Calgarians directly.”

According to Ramchuk, the organization uses approximately 38,000 litres of gas each year as its delivery trucks collect donations and deliver furniture to people in need. The jump in the price of fuel in 2018 has impacted the charity’s bottom line.

“At a high level estimate, we have to find about $15,000 to help fund the difference in the gas price this year,”said Ramchuk. “$15,000 for us is a lot of money. It’s going to be hard.”

WINS helps approximately 7,000 women and their children each and every year but now the charity finds itself in need of help with donations as well as an offer of secure parking.

“I am hoping that someone will come forward with a secure, safe, enclosed space where WINS can park their trucks overnight,” said Ramchuk.

The theft of fuel is not the only challenge the charity has faces this year. In March, WINS had to temporarily close its family resources centres in response to a lack of funding and increased demand for its services.

To donate to the cause or to offer secure parking to the organization, visit Women In Need Society.

With files from CTV’s Alesia Fieldberg