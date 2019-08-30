The Alberta government's overspending is the main cause for the province's huge deficit, a newly published report says.

According to the Fraser Institute, the government spent 18.5 per cent more per person than the B.C. government over the past four years, resulting in a $6.7 billion deficit.

The data, compiled in the group's latest report, says if officials had held spending in check over that period, Albertans would be looking at a balanced budget right now.

"Spending is the root cause of Alberta's deficit, and despite reasonably strong government revenue since 2016, the province has made no progress in reducing the deficit over the past five years," said Steve Lafleur, senior policy analyst and co-author of the report, in a release.

The Fraser Institute says 15 years ago, Alberta and B.C. spent the same amount on a per-person basis, but now Alberta spends $12,622 per person compared to $10,647 per person in B.C.

It adds Alberta is also spending more than Quebec ($11,200 per person) and Ontario ($10.472 per person) with no marked advantage in services.

The group suggests if the government reduces spending by 10.9 per cent over the next three years, it could eliminate the deficit and restore the "Alberta Advantage."

"Successive governments in Edmonton have dug a deep hole for Alberta’s finances, so if the current government wants to return Alberta to fiscal stability, it must reduce and reform spending," Lafleur said.