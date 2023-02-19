Think winter's over? Think again

For those of you who think winter is done, the City of Calgary delivered a message Sunday: Slow your roll.

The City issued a release, announcing that city snow-clearing crews are preparing in anticipation of overnight snow that may become heavy by Monday morning.

Crews will be clearing snow and applying anti-icing materials all throughout the night.

Drivers are advised to leave time and be aware of the possibility of visibility concerns and slippery conditions.

The city's road conditions, pathways and bikeways map will show which areas have been cleared.

Transit users should visit calgarytransit.com for up-to-date route information.

Not only is snow returning but so is a big chill: for Wednesday, Environment Canada is predicting a daily high of -21 C and for Thursday, the forecast is for sunny skies and a high of -23 C.