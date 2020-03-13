CALGARY -- As the wait on Health Link appears to get longer and longer, health officials have established a new way for Albertans to get the answers they're looking for about COVID-19.

Alberta Health Services says residents can now go online to figure out if their symptoms match up with the illness that has already sickened thousands of people around the globe.

"AHS teams have come together to ensure we are protecting each other and keeping Albertans healthy and safe. Health Link is an important tool for Albertans right now," says AHS president and CEO Dr. Verna Yiu in a release. "Our staff are working to respond quickly to those who need to be assessed for COVID-19. This tool can help us reduce call volumes, keep the lines open for those with serious symptoms and reassure those Albertans who don’t need testing right now."

While those who have recently travelled outside Canada and have come down with a fever or cough are still advised to call 811, this tool can help those who just aren't sure about their symptoms.

Tyler Shandro, Alberta's Minister of Health, says the tool will help Albertans determine if they need to pursue further testing without leaving their homes and potentially infecting others.

"We all want to stop the spread of COVID-19. Identifying and isolating people infected with COVID-19 is a critical way to help stop the spread," he said.

AHS said Friday that thousands of calls have been made to Health Link every day since the first case of coronavirus was confirmed in the province. Many residents say they've also been "frustrated" with the inability to get through to anyone on the hotline.

You can access the tool by going to AHS' website.