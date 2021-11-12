Third arrest made in Calgary murder at northeast apartment complex

CALGARY -

Calgary police have arrested a woman and charged her with second-degree murder related to the death of a man at an apartment complex in Rundle in June.

Two other men are already facing charges of first-degree murder.

Police were called to the 2600 block of 38th Street N.E. on June 25, where they found Blake Louis Walker fatally wounded in a parking lot.

"This investigation has required us to collect evidence through the course of many months in order to find those responsible" says Staff Sgt. Colin Chisholm of the homicide unit.

"While our homicide unit has seen a heavy case load as of late, we continue to ensure each investigation is given the priority they so rightly deserve."

Maryann Smith, 21, of Calgary, is charged with one count of second-degree murder and she made a first appearance in court on Friday.

Austen Cole Jamieson, 27, and Sajid Courtland Holloway, 29, have previously been charged with one count each of first-degree murder.