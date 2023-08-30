Third Avenue S. interim cycle track to stay (mostly) through 2024

Bicyclists will continue to have a dedicated place to ride along Third Avenue S. between Eighth Street S.W. and Fifth Street S.W.

The City of Calgary says it will maintain an interim cycle track there through 2024.

Due to utility work occurring throughout the fall, however, the city says an interim cycle track cannot be kept east of Fifth Street S.W.

"Members of city council have heard from many Calgarians expressing the importance of the (Third) Avenue temporary cycling detour and have advocated for an interim cycling solution to remain in place, while we design permanent cycling infrastructure for this important east-west corridor," the city said in a release issued Wednesday.

In the meantime, the city will repaint the remaining cycle track to get it through the coming winter weather.