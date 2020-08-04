CALGARY -- Investigators, following up on a number of leads uncovered during a drug bust last month, are now seeking an additional suspect.

On July 17, Calgary police announced one person was arrested and another was sought after more than $430,000 worth of drugs and cash was found inside a southeast home.

Jesse Dale Johnson, 25, was arrested near the home while police were conducting the search and Dakota Rickie Foster, 26, was located and arrested on July 21.

Following a further investigation, Calgary police have identified a third suspect wanted in connection with the operation.

The suspect hasn't been identified yet but police say he has been caught on video by detectives.

He is described as:

Caucasian

Between 20 and 25 years old

Approximately 5-10 (178 cm) tall

Medium build

Anyone with information about the identity of the man is asked to contact either the Drug Tip Line at 403-428-8100, the police non-emergency number at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers through one of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

APP: "P3 Tips" app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store