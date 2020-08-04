Advertisement
Third man wanted in connection with seizure of $430K worth of drugs
Calgary police want to identify this man, wanted in connection with a drug bust at a home in the Beltline. (Supplied)
CALGARY -- Investigators, following up on a number of leads uncovered during a drug bust last month, are now seeking an additional suspect.
On July 17, Calgary police announced one person was arrested and another was sought after more than $430,000 worth of drugs and cash was found inside a southeast home.
Jesse Dale Johnson, 25, was arrested near the home while police were conducting the search and Dakota Rickie Foster, 26, was located and arrested on July 21.
Following a further investigation, Calgary police have identified a third suspect wanted in connection with the operation.
The suspect hasn't been identified yet but police say he has been caught on video by detectives.
He is described as:
- Caucasian
- Between 20 and 25 years old
- Approximately 5-10 (178 cm) tall
- Medium build
Anyone with information about the identity of the man is asked to contact either the Drug Tip Line at 403-428-8100, the police non-emergency number at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers through one of the following methods:
TALK: 1-800-222-8477
TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org
APP: "P3 Tips" app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store