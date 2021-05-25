CALGARY -- After a two-week delay, Canmore town council is expected to give its third and final reading to the proposed Three Sisters Village development project.

The decision was expected May 11 but council pushed the date, citing the need for further study.

A series of amendments for the Three Sisters plan was passed in April on the same day that council voted to reject the development’s sibling project Smith Creek.

Smith Creek would have added about 3,500 residents to the town and required an expansion of municipal development boundaries.

The amendments to the proposed Three Sisters project seek guarantees for building the promised commercial space first as well doubling the amount of "affordable housing" from 10 per cent to 20 per cent.

Councillors have also expressed concern about allowing the project to move ahead without guaranteeing a strong commercial tax base to help support the added residential infrastructure.

Prior to the May 11 meeting, the Three Sisters Mountain Village developer detailed their concerns with the passed amendments. A letter to the town stated the changes are major and will introduce a number of technical construction and land use problems, and make the plan unprofitable.

The project has not been without contention. Those who oppose the project say the development would further tighten a wildlife corridor on the south side of the Bow Valley.

Opponents argue that the development would sit on land where much of the area was mined for coal decades ago, using a method that anticipated future collapse or slumping of the surface. The developer says they have accounted for the issue in their planning process.

There have also been concerns over homes being used for vacation-use, sitting vacant for much of the year.

According the to company's plans as many as 10,000 people could be added to the town by the time the project completes building in 20 to 30 years.