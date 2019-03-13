The Lethbridge Police Service has arrested two suspects and is searching for another in connection with a Monday evening assault and robbery at a northside liquor store.

According to police, three people entered the liquor store in the 700 block of 23 Street North Monday night and were confronted by a 19-year-old male employee who recognized the trio as being banned from the shop for attempting to steal items. The suspects allegedly struck the worker in the head with bottles and repeatedly punched him.

The three suspects fled the store with an undisclosed amount of liquor.

Emergency crews were called to the store at approximately 10:30 p.m. and the employee was transported to hospital for treatment of head lacerations.

Surveillance footage gathered from the store led police to identify two of the three suspects. A 37-year-old man was arrested Tuesday and a 46-year-old woman on Wednesday.

Garrett Shane Williams, 37, and Deanna Small Eyes, 46, have both been charged with aggravated assault and robbery in connection with the incident.

Police have yet to identify the third suspect. Anyone with information regarding the identity of the third suspect is asked to contact the LPS at 403-328-4444 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.