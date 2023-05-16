Third week of Alberta election campaign continues with health top of mind
The third week of Alberta's election campaign continues, as the United Conservatives and New Democrats jockey for position on the health file.
Both parties made health-care announcements over the weekend, and that theme continued Monday, with UCP Leader Danielle Smith promising to allow mandatory drug treatment.
NDP Leader Rachel Notley was skeptical, saying “forced recovery is not successful.”
The NDP also attacked their rivals Monday on rural health care, saying the only hospital in the town of High River, south of Calgary, faces potential closures in its emergency department because the UCP hasn't supported it.
Notley is scheduled to attend a late afternoon rally today in Calgary.
Smith and Notley are set to debate on Thursday, and Albertans go to the polls on May 29.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 16, 2023.
