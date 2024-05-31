This Calgary home has a giant tree in the middle, and it's for sale

Given that Calgary has a precious few months of warm weather, having a leafy green tree in the centre of your home might sound appealing.

If it does, there's currently a luxury “tree home” for sale in the community of Lower Mount Royal.

The three-storey home has a live 32-foot-tall fig tree in the middle that reaches up toward a 17-foot glass pyramid roof built by the Muttart Conservatory in Edmonton.

"The foundation of the house has a nine-by-nine-foot concrete cavity that the tree was planted into when the house was being built," listing agent Orieta Zelazo, of The Agency Calgary, explained to CTV News.

"It is a live ficus fig tree that was imported from Florida. It was 14 feet tall when it was planted and now has grown to the top of the glass pyramid roof.

"It sheds leaves in certain seasons and makes small fig plants that are actually edible. It makes the home feel alive as the tree changes during the seasons." The loft at 827 19 Ave. S.W. in Calgary, Alta. (luxurytreehome.ca)

Located at 827 19th Ave. S.W., the home was designed by European architect Thomas Debicki and built in 2008.

Since then, it has undergone an "extensive" renovation, according to the listing's website, which details top-of-the-line finishings, high-end appliances and a 17-foot marble island.

"Cross the glass bridge to enter the spa-like master retreat with an open concept design, glass walls enclosing the en-suite and extensive built-in cabinetry throughout."

A look at 827 19 Ave. S.W. in Calgary, Alta. (luxurytreehome.ca) The home is 2,875 square feet and has three bedrooms, four bathrooms and one partial bathroom.

It comes with an attached two-car garage, central air conditioning and a finished basement.

Currently, the property is listed for sale at $3,133,000.

Zelazo says the home's open and modern design sets it apart from other Calgary listings in the same price point.

"The front and back of the house both have floor-to-ceiling glass," Zelazo adds.

The outside of 827 19 Ave. S.W. in Calgary, Alta. (luxurytreehome.ca) "In addition, it boasts very high ceilings up to 13 feet tall, so the overall size and volume of the house is much greater.

"It feels extremely spacious and filled with natural light."

Zelazo says the home's location is just two blocks from 17th Ave., but because it's on a side street the area is quiet.

The kitchen inside 827 19 Ave. S.W. in Calgary, Alta. (luxurytreehome.ca) "Only one family has lived there, has had their children grow up in the house. So any couple or family who enjoys being close to the heart of the city would love this location,” said Zelazo.

"The tree house was intended as an urban pad for a young professional family."

The living room inside 827 19 Ave. S.W. in Calgary, Alta. (luxurytreehome.ca) Zelazo says the owner says they felt "enveloped in nature" while living in the home, and that the tree became a "part of the family."

For more information on the home, you can visit luxurytreehome.ca.

The home has been listed on Realtor.ca for 36 days.