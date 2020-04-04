CALGARY -- Officials in charge of a retirement home in southeast Calgary say there are now two positive cases of the illness at the building across the street from a facility that has been a centre of activity for the virus.

Dr. Rhonda Collins, chief medical officer at Revera, announced news of the outbreak at McKenzie Towne Retirement Residence in a statement Friday evening.

"One resident and one staff member tested positive for COVID-19. The resident is in isolation and the employee is at home in self-isolation," Collins wrote.

Earlier in the day, Alberta's chief medical officer of health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, said four more deaths were reported at the McKenzie Towne Continuing Care Centre.

"There are now eight deaths related to COVID-19 at this facility," she said during the update.

Nine more residents at the seniors' facility have also tested positive for the illness, Collins say, making 52 cases among residents. She adds there are 36 staff members at home in isolation at this time.

"We know this is a very frightening time for anyone who has a family member living at McKenzie Towne. We are singularly focused on doing everything we can to contain this outbreak. We are working closely with Alberta Health Service’s public health experts to implement and comply with their directives, and we are very grateful for the clinical nursing resources and infection control experts they are providing to us."

Revera says it is abiding by all of the regulations set out by Alberta Health in regard to long-term care facilities.

There are 1,075 confirmed cases of the illness in Alberta, but 196 of those patients have recovered. Eighteen people have died from the illness so far.