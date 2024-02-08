'This is a tragedy': Senior facing attempted murder charge undergoing dementia assessment

A Rocky View County senior charged with attempted murder is undergoing a psychiatric assessment.

73-year-old Rhonda Campbell was charged with attempted murder after Cochrane RCMP responded to a disturbance at a local home on Jan. 31.

Campbell's husband was seriously injured during the incident and was taken to hospital in Calgary.

Now, Campbell is undergoing a 30-day psychiatric assessment to determine whether she is fit for trial.

Her lawyer, Adriano Iovinelli, says dementia is behind the incident and is becoming an increasingly common issue in the justice system.

"We are seeing more and more of these, as we have an older population in Calgary, a lack of facilities as well, where individuals suffering from dementia are involved in the criminal justice system," Iovinelli said.

"This is a tragedy. ... This is really a loving couple where really because of dementia, a serious matter occurred."

Iovinelli says Campbell's husband is recovering well and will leave the hospital to live with friends.

The case mirrors one from 2016, where a Calgary senior stricken with dementia was found mentally unfit to stand trial for killing his wife.

Siegfried (Fred) Van Zuiden, 86 at the time, was charged with second-degree murder after police found the body of his wife, Audrey, in their home.

Dementia on the rise

A recent study from the Alzheimer Society projects that in 26 years, more than 1.7 million people in the country will likely have dementia -- a rise of 187 per cent from 2020.

In Alberta, the growth in dementia cases is dramatically higher.

"Over the next generation, so the next 30 years, we expect the increase in people living with a diagnosis to increase by almost 300 per cent," said George Andrews, president and CEO of the Alzheimer Society of Alberta and Northwest Territories.

The study estimates around 59,000 Albertans are currently living with dementia -- a figure expected to more than triple by 2050.

Andrews says dementia care will also have to change as the demographic changes.

While people of European descent make up most cases right now, by 2050, one in four cases will be among those of Asian descent, fuelled mostly by immigration.

"We need to help these people and meet these people where they are. So, we have to be culturally sensitive. We have to be ready for our health-care system to absorb some of these changes," Andrews said.

Cindy McCaffert's husband is one of the many Albertans living with dementia.

After seeing the lack of resources for early-onset dementia, she co-founded the support charity YouQuest.

The organization creates a place for people with dementia to engage in meaningful activities co-planned with recreation therapists and volunteers.

"It's so important because if they're not well looked after, they tend to go inward and decline rapidly. I've seen that in other families in our care support group," McCaffert said.

McCaffert says the stigma around the disease needs to end, and more funding needs to be set aside for programs.

"I think that once people realize dementia just means symptoms of brain disease, there shouldn't be a stigma. There's no stigma with liver disease or heart disease," she said.

"It's not because they are trying to be different or difficult -- it's because their brain is taking a lot longer to function."