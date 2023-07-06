'This is my dream': Calgary Special Olympian Abby Wilson brings home gold (and silver, too)

Abby Wilson, to the left on the centre podium, won gold with the Canadian 4x50-metre relay swim team at the Special Olympic World Games in Berlin. Abby Wilson, to the left on the centre podium, won gold with the Canadian 4x50-metre relay swim team at the Special Olympic World Games in Berlin.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina