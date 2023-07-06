'This is my dream': Calgary Special Olympian Abby Wilson brings home gold (and silver, too)

When the Canadian 4x50-metre relay swim team staged a stunning come-from-behind victory at the Special Olympic World Games in June, it put Calgarian Abby Wilson and her teammates on the podium accepting gold medals.

For Wilson, it was the culmination of more than 16 years of training and competition.

"The Special Olympics is actually my dream. This is my dream that's come true to me. Ever since I was a little girl, I wanted it," said Wilson, who raced in third position on the team of four during the relay.

"Oh! It was a tough race right to the finish. It was. But I dominated, I conquered, I 'oomph' pushed all the way."

The gold wasn't Wilson's only medal at the Berlin Games.

She also took home a silver in the 25-metre breaststroke.

The 30-year-old has previously competed internationally.

In October 2022, she competed in her fourth Down Syndrome Swim Championship in Albufeira, Algarve, Portugal.

There, she took home a bronze medal in her age category for the 200-metre breaststroke.

Berlin was the first time Wilson competed in the Special Olympics World Games.

Her coach, Joan Gunn-Allard, says Wilson's dedication to swimming got her there.

"Her love of the sport. She simply loves swimming. Her whole world is swimming. She loves that," said Gunn-Allard.

"I pushed, I cajoled, I got her mad at me because she would swim faster when she was mad at me. And you know, we just, we gelled. And we just had fun.

"I wasn't the only one who helped Abby get to Berlin. She worked out with her personal trainer three days a week, and Abby and I swim together four days a week."

Wilson's mom says while her daughter is a true competitor, she's also having fun.

Barb Wilson says it's that sense of community and friendship through competition that makes the Special Olympics truly special.

"It builds camaraderie amongst the athletes. The interesting thing in watching a Special Olympics event versus watching other Olympics is they're happy," she said.

"The teams got together afterward and had photos taken and they were cheering each other and hugging and, you know, you don't see that in a lot of other sporting events."

Just last year, Abby Wilson was considering an end to her swimming career.

Now, after tasting gold, she says she's eyeing the next world games to be held in 2027.

No city has been selected to stage those games.

Perth, Australia, has mounted the first official bid to be the host.