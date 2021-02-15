CALGARY -- After being cooped up from the deep freeze, many Calgarians are itching to get back outdoors with temperatures rising this Family Day but it does come with a pandemic-related warning from Alberta’s top doctor.

Like many holidays over the last year, things look a lot different than in the past but there are still plenty of ways to celebrate from outdoor activities to a number of winter events.

The holiday does comes with words of caution from the province’s top doctor who is encouraging Albertans to connect with loved ones by connecting online or virtually.

If you do plan to head outdoors, Dr. Deena Hinshaw is also reminding you that you're limited to a maximum group of 10 people and that you still need to properly social distance.

This long weekend, please be safe. This is not the time for the large get-togethers of past years. By not gathering w/ ppl outside our household, we’re not giving COVID-19 the chance to spread. Meet virtually or get together outdoors w/ no more than 10 ppl & stay 2m apart. (3/4) — Dr. Deena Hinshaw (@CMOH_Alberta) February 12, 2021

Dr. Hinshaw stresses the decisions we make will be reflected in the days and weeks ahead.

"By not gathering w/ ppl outside our household, we’re not giving COVID-19 the chance to spread."

The province reported 284 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday bring the total active case number to 5,216.

There are currently 352 people in hospital in Alberta, including 60 in intensive care, and five more people have died from the disease. The next update on COVID-19 in Alberta is expected Tuesday.