It may be difficult for some homeowners to find just the right price for their home in the buyers' market, but one listing in Okotoks hopes to tip the 'scales' in their favour.

The listing for the three-bedroom, two and a half bathroom home on 41 Cimarron Springs Way, is listed at a tidy $554,321.

The home is nearly 2,500 square feet, but the agent went above and beyond to attract attention by employing a stand-in dressed in an inflatable Velociraptor costume to help seal the deal.

(Karen Salmon, RE/MAX Signature Properties)

"Wait until you see this substantial kitchen, Wow! 26 espresso cabinets and 13 drawers of storage. Space galore! A stove with a double oven to cook your brontosaurus burgers with ease. Raised eating bar easily can seat 4 Raptors. A walk thru pantry/utility room will store all your food required to feed your ‘flock’," reads the listing.

"Don’t be a fossil, check out this new listing before it goes extinct."

It's not known how much attention the listing has gotten so far, but market conditions over the past few months suggest the tactic might be just what the homeowner needs to sell.

According to the Calgary Real Estate Board's latest report, the oversupply that's been impacting prices in Calgary and area is slowing down but the buyers' market is still in place.

Officials say sales in June dropped by six per cent over last year while new home listings fell by 19 per cent.

Ann-Marie Lurie, CREB's chief economist, said the trend is just about what they expected this year, but difficult remains for homes that are priced above the $500,000 mark.

"However, it is mostly product priced under $500,000 that is trending towards more balanced conditions," she said in a release.

The average price of a home in Calgary is $425,700.

When it comes to the market in Okotoks, CREB says sales are still below long-term averages but new listings are beginning to adjust to the changing conditions.

The average price of a home in that community is $414,900.