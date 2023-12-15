'This will make a huge difference': Treaty 7 nations join forces to help homeless Indigenous people living on Calgary streets

Treaty 7 nations are teaming up this holiday season to help out Indigenous people experiencing homelessness in Calgary.

September Daniels came up with the name 'Treaty 7, Feeding Our People’ because she reached out to First Nation administrators in Kainai, Siksika, Piikani, Bearspaw, Chiniki, Tsuut'ina and Good Stoney to join together and help members living on the streets due to homelessness and addiction.

"The majority of our people downtown, the Indigenous, is more Blackfoot and Stoney and Tsuut'ina and Cree Nation as well," said Daniels, a community resource support worker for Tsuut'ina Nation Healthy Living.

"I thought this would be a great opportunity to collaborate, come together, work together as one and help our people that are struggling downtown with being homeless."

On Dec. 17, her team will take more than 200 backpacks filled with hygiene items and warm clothing to Indigenous people living rough on Calgary streets. She's also making sure they have hot soup and sandwiches to eat.

"Christmas is a time of need, especially emotionally out there," she said.

"I had a brother (living on the streets) that died out there and Christmas time was always the hardest so this is why it's one of the priorities that we're doing this during winter is because we want them to feel like they are loved, they are human beings and there are people and family who still love them, and they're looking for them."

Daniels says the plan of Indigenous people helping other Indigenous people makes a big difference because it removes the language and cultural barriers

"When they see us outreach as Indigenous, they're feeling at home already," she said.

"They just come and connect with us, just seeing us is something that makes their day and that's what we always get every time we're out there and then they know how to ask for help."

Daniels has partnered with Alpha House and Kristen Bishop, who is an outreach team lead that oversees aide in various quadrants of the city.

"Alpha House is honored to be able to be a part of this and to help connect individuals with the resources that they need, whatever that looks like," she said.

Bishop says the majority of clients Alpha House serves are Indigenous.

"It's extremely important to us to have that partnership and Treaty 7 as a whole, because we are on Treaty 7 territory, so for all to be able to work collaboratively together, it's life changing, it's huge, at the end of the day all we want to do is help people that are struggling and suffering."

Bishop says showing compassion to the homeless Indigenous community goes a long way to helping them towards recovery and reconnecting them with family.

"The ones that are experiencing homelessness and living outside, to give them something as simple as a pair of socks, that makes their day," said Bishop. "To give them something to eat, to fill their bellies, you know they're hungry, they're cold, so it makes a world of difference."

Jared McNabb is a Tsuut'ina Nation Healthy Living community support worker who's connecting clients to resources and giving them the tools to get sober.

He knows first hand what Indigenous people experiencing homeless are going through.

"I was on the streets," he said. "I was living crack house to crack house and an intravenous drug user, it was hell."

He's been sober for five years now and still has people he cares for that are in active addiction and he wants to help. He likes the idea of Treaty 7 coming together for an important issue and is glad to be part of it.

"This will make a huge difference," he said. "It's such a beautiful thing to just give people a meal and some water, it just makes the biggest difference in somebody's life, as long as we can leave somebody with a smile, then I've done my job."

Daniels says the initiative came together in just a few weeks and would like to see it become an annual event.

"It would be nice to have it yearly," she said. "Especially now because this is a time of the year that they're in need and going forward, I hope that other nations will take turns doing this together."