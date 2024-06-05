This wind will continue but the forecast shows lots of sunshine for Calgary this week

The sunshine and wind will continue.

On Thursday, gusts will be between 30 and 40 km/h in Calgary and we will be a couple of degrees warmer.

Communities south of Calgary can expect gusts of 50 to 60 km/h on Thursday.

Areas to the northeast near Coronation can expect the wind gusts to improve a little bit but they'll still clock up to 70 km/h there.

The longer range for Calgary shows lots of sunshine this week, with temperatures climbing into the mid-20s by the weekend.