CALGARY -- The Beltline Urban Mural Project (BUMP) Festival is underway, with a variety of local artists painting the city with more murals than ever for 2020.

“This year has been especially difficult in the arts due to the global pandemic; however, we are very grateful to present the most exciting and ambitious BUMP Festival to date with 20 new murals by a selection of amazing local, national and international artists,” said Junette Huynh, BNA Director of Public Art.

BUMP is a community-driven initiative that has been brightening up the Beltline district of Calgary since 2017.

This expansive open-air art gallery has created 31 murals to date.

This year’s festival will include French graffiti artist Astro, Canadian/Kazakhstan contemporary folklore artist Ola Volo, Calgary painter Michele Hoogveld among others.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, festival organizers have reinvented to keep audiences safe while viewing the murals.

GPS-enabled, self-guided tours have replaced guided tours, and pre-recorded artist talks will be available online on-demand.

There have been two self-guided mural tours released so far, which takes viewers through old murals and murals currently in progress.

Locations of all BUMP murals and current status of new work can be found on the BUMP website.