Thousands celebrate the Stampeders at Fanfest in Calgary

Thousands gathered to take in a free fun zone Saturday afternoon, just ahead of the Calgary Stampeders taking on the Saskatchewan Roughriders at McMahon Stadium.

Everyone was welcome to enjoy the entertainment, regardless of whether they had a ticket to the game.

Families gathered outside McMahon, enjoying live music, inflatables and autograph sessions with Stamps alumni.

Fanfest was originally supposed to take place over the May long weekend, but was rescheduled over air quality concerns related to wildfire smoke.

The kick-off was at 5 p.m., with the Stampeders ultimately losing 29-26 to the Roughriders in double overtime.