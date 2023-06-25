Thousands celebrate the Stampeders at Fanfest in Calgary
Thousands gathered to take in a free fun zone Saturday afternoon, just ahead of the Calgary Stampeders taking on the Saskatchewan Roughriders at McMahon Stadium.
Everyone was welcome to enjoy the entertainment, regardless of whether they had a ticket to the game.
Families gathered outside McMahon, enjoying live music, inflatables and autograph sessions with Stamps alumni.
Fanfest was originally supposed to take place over the May long weekend, but was rescheduled over air quality concerns related to wildfire smoke.
The kick-off was at 5 p.m., with the Stampeders ultimately losing 29-26 to the Roughriders in double overtime.
Russian mercenaries' short-lived revolt could have long-term consequences for Putin
Russian troops deployed to protect the capital withdrew Sunday after mercenary forces beat a retreat. But the short-lived revolt could have long-term consequences for President Vladimir Putin's two-decade hold on power and his war in Ukraine.
Shopify vows to fight CRA request to hand over records from more than 121,000 Canadian businesses
Shopify's CEO says the Canadian Revenue Agency is asking that the e-commerce company submit records of all of its Canadian stores from the last six years.
When wealthy adventurers take huge risks, who should foot the bill for rescue attempts?
In recent days, the massive hunt for a submersible vehicle lost during a north Atlantic descent to explore the wreckage of the Titanic has focused attention on the question of who should foot the bill when it comes to rescue efforts. That question is gaining attention as very wealthy travellers in search of singular adventures spend big to scale peaks, sail across oceans and blast off into space.
WEATHER | Montreal has poorest air quality in the world today: tracker
As far as big cities go, Montreal has the worst air quality in the world on Sunday, according to a website that tracks air quality indexes (AQIs) across the globe. The smog is a product of wildfires in northern Quebec, 80 of which are currently burning.
WATCH LIVE | Massive crowds expected as Toronto hosts Canada's largest Pride parade
Massive crowds are expected to pack the streets of downtown Toronto today for Canada's largest Pride parade.
Poor air quality warnings issued in three provinces as number of fires increase
Smoky, dangerous air is settling over parts of western Quebec and eastern Ontario this morning and the number of forest fires burning across Canada is creeping higher once again.
'We need to increase our influence': Joly wants to increase Canada's impact on the world stage
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly says Canada needs to bolster its influence on the world stage, especially in the face of a shifting global context, with the war in Ukraine, and a complex relationship with China.
SPECIAL AIR QUALITY STATEMENT | Poor air quality across Ottawa Sunday as smoke blankets the sky
Several outdoor amenities in Ottawa and Gatineau are closed and residents are asked to avoid strenuous outdoor activities as smoke from wildfires in Quebec blows across the national capital region.
Trudeau off to Iceland to meet Nordic leaders ahead of NATO, amid Arctic uncertainty
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is on his way to meet with Nordic leaders ahead of an upcoming NATO summit and as uncertainty looms over the future of the Arctic.
'Significant travel delays': More bridge closures announced on Anthony Henday Drive
The southwest leg of Anthony Henday Drive will be slow going for more than two weeks as crews close a pair of bridges over the North Saskatchewan River.
Ukrainians in Edmonton react to unfolding tension within Russia
Some in Edmonton's Ukrainian community are cautiously optimistic about how Ukraine might benefit from the recent tension from within Russia and wonder if the instability might play a role in ending the war.
Edmontonians will soon have to say goodbye to some single-use items
If you want cutlery and napkins with your to-go order, you'll soon have to ask for them.
Concord Pacific Dragon Boat Festival celebrates 35th anniversary this weekend
The annual Concord Pacific Dragon Boat Festival hit the water this weekend, marking a special milestone of 35 years since the event launched in Vancouver.
Inside B.C. schools' shift away from letter grading
Striving for an A+ won’t be a goal for students in B.C. next fall. Instead, kindergarten to grade 9 students will be marked by a scale system.
Sikh community rallies at Indian consulate in Vancouver, decrying gurdwara shooting as foreign interference
Protesters in Vancouver say many Sikh community members firmly believe the shooting death of a British Columbia temple president was linked to foreign interference.
Pedestrian, 70, dies after being struck in Dartmouth
A 70-year-old man has died after being struck by a vehicle in Dartmouth on Saturday night.
Mother ship of doomed Titan submersible returns to port in Newfoundland
The Canadian ship that launched the doomed Titan submersible into the depths of the North Atlantic on Sunday has returned to port in Newfoundland.
Cabinet ministers quit amid ‘crisis’ for low-income New Brunswickers
Two cabinet ministers have resigned in as many weeks, and for New Brunswick's Common Front for Justice, it's not only a concern for the government but worrisome because of the high-profile portfolios they oversaw.
'We’re excited': Highway 4 open again after overnight closure
After being closed for 17 days, Highway 4 finally reopened to single-lane, alternating traffic at 3 p.m. Friday. But just five and a half hours later, the vital connector for the Island’s west coast communities was shut down once again due to high winds.
Byelections today in B.C. ridings previously held by former NDP premier, minister
Voters in two British Columbia constituencies previously represented by a former New Democrat premier and an NDP cabinet minister will cast ballots in separate byelections today.
Highway 4 on Vancouver Island reopens after wildfire closure
A major artery connecting people to Vancouver Island’s west coast communities reopened at 3 p.m. Friday, more than two weeks since it was shut down because of a wildfire.
One day before Toronto byelection, Olivia Chow maintains polling lead
Olivia Chow would be elected as mayor of Toronto if the byelection was held today, according to a new Mainstreet Research poll.
Two women wanted for allegedly setting fire to apartment in Toronto
Two women are wanted by police after setting fire to an apartment in Scarborough a week ago.
3 back-to-back drownings in Quebec waters over the weekend
Three men drowned in Quebec waters with 24 hours in separate incidents.
Quebec police find missing Saguenay–Lac-St-Jean man originally subject of alert
Quebec provincial police have located a missing man in the Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean region who was originally described as potentially armed and dangerous. Police say André Paradis was found in Lac-Bouchette at about 8:30 p.m. Saturday and taken to hospital.
OPP investigating fatal crash on Highway 401 near Kingston, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a fatal collision on Highway 401 near Kingston, Ont.
Triathlons in Montreal, Mont-Tremblant cancelled due to poor air quality
The Ironman 70.3 race in Mont-Tremblant and the Groupe Copley World Triathlon in Montreal were cancelled Sunday due to poor air quality caused by wildfires in northern Quebec.
'They have memories here': Encampment in Guelph latest to be facing eviction
An encampment in Guelph is the latest in Waterloo-Wellington to be hit with an eviction notice.
Vehicle and home shot at in Cambridge, police investigating
The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) is investigating a shooting in Cambridge they say saw a home and vehicle get hit.
Crash involving e-scooter leads to injuries for two in Waterloo
Two people have been seriously hurt following a crash in Waterloo that involved an e-scooter.
Saskatoon woman handed $33k water bill from the city
Trinh Nguyen couldn't believe her eyes when she got a staggering utility bill from the city.
Here’s why Saskatoon Rosewood residents may see a towering inferno on their afternoon commute
Rosewood residents may see a towering column of fire on their commute starting Monday afternoon, but SaskEnergy says not to worry — it’s just a test.
Inquest into death of Sask. woman at Battleford hospital begins in July
A public inquest into the death of a Saskatchewan woman while in RCMP custody is scheduled to begin in July.
Air quality statement issued for Greater Sudbury, Elliot Lake
Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued an air quality statement for Greater Sudbury and area, Elliot Lake and Ranger Lake due to smoke from wildfires in Ontario and Quebec.
Have you seen these people? OPP looking for help
Police are looking to identify three suspects wanted in connection with the theft of approximately $1,000 in cologne and perfume in Elliot Lake, Ont.
Police warn residents after 9-year-old mauled by coyote
A 9-year-old boy is recovering after being mauled by a coyote on the outskirts of the city Saturday evening.
Northern Ontario wildfire smoke drifts into Manitoba: Environment Canada
Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) has issued a special air quality statement for Winnipeg and southern Manitoba.
Health care professionals strike tentative deal with province after 5 years without contract
The Manitoba Association of Health Care Professionals (MAHCP) has reached a tentative agreement with the province.
'Total team win': Riders hold off Stamps in overtime
Nick Marshall's interception in the second overtime mini-game sealed the Saskatchewan Roughriders 29-26 win over the Calgary Stampeders on Saturday afternoon at McMahon Stadium.
Arrest made in hit and run that killed 1-year-old boy
A man wanted for a hit and run that killed a one-year-old boy on Thursday has been arrested.
'We're concerned about it' Riders' Hawkins injured vs Calgary
Saskatchewan Roughriders offensive lineman Jerald Hawkins was carted off to the locker room with an apparent left knee injury in the second quarter of his Canadian Football League debut.