Thousands expected to pack Calgary's Youth Hiring Fair on Thursday

Organizers of a Youth Hiring Fair say 5,000 young people are expected to pack the Big Four Building on Thursday for the event.

The hiring fair, put on by the Youth Employment Centre (YEC), runs from p.m. 1:30 to 6 p.m.

The fair gives Calgarians aged 15-24 the chance to meet with potential employers who are looking to fill part-time, full-time, seasonal, and year-round positions.

“Today is an excellent opportunity for youth to connect with nearly 90 local employers in a variety of different industries with more than 4,000 job opportunities available," said Christina David, community relations liaison for the YEC, in a news release.

This year marks the 24th time the hiring fair has been held.