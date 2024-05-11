CALGARY
    • Thousands gather in northeast Calgary to celebrate Vaisakhi

    The annual Nagar Kirtan parade closed several roads in Northeast Calgary for several hours Sunday as members of the Sikh faith celebrated Vaisakhi.

    Vaisakhi is an important day in the Sikh calendar and the Nagar Kirtan is held once a year in our city making it a vibrant festival with a display of colourful floats.

    This parade is Calgary's second largest, with about 100,000 people expected to attend.

    The parade began at the Dashmesh Culture Centre Gurdwara in the northeast community of Martindale and made its way to Prairie Winds Park, 223 Castleridge Blvd. N.E., where there are vendor tents and a main stage.

