Thousands hit the pavement as Calgary Marathon returns

Kip Kangogo, from Lethbridge, was the winner of the men's marathon at Sunday's event, crossing the finish line in a time of two hours and 32 minutes. Kip Kangogo, from Lethbridge, was the winner of the men's marathon at Sunday's event, crossing the finish line in a time of two hours and 32 minutes.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

U.S. Justice Dept. to review response to Texas school shooting

The U.S. Justice Department said Sunday it will review the law enforcement response to the Texas school shooting, an unusual federal look back prompted by questions about the shifting and at times contradictory information from authorities that have enraged a community in shock and sorrow.

Russians storm city, shell east Ukraine as Zelenskyy visits

Russian and Ukrainian troops engaged in close-quarter combat in an eastern Ukraine city Sunday as Moscow's soldiers, supported by intense shelling, attempted to gain strategic footholds for conquering the region in the face of fierce Ukrainian resistance.

Rescuers close to plane that crashed in Nepal with 22 aboard

Rescuers zeroed in on a possible location of a passenger plane with 22 people aboard that is feared to have crashed Sunday in cloudy weather in Nepal's mountains, officials said. But bad weather and nightfall caused the search to be suspended until Monday morning.

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina