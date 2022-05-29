Thousands hit the pavement as Calgary Marathon returns

After two and a half years of cancellations and restrictions, Calgary's largest marathon took to city streets Sunday looking an awful lot like its pre-pandemic self despite much fewer numbers.

Roughly 6,300 people ran, walked and wheeled through Stampede Park in the Servus Calgary Marathon's six distance events.

That's about half the number of usual participants, but organizers say coming back from the pandemic is a transition best done slow and steady.

"We're still super excited to see everyone's faces," Run Calgary executive director Kirsten Fleming said. "We were in masks last time we did this so it's pretty special to now see the expressions of people when they cross the finish line."

After a 2020 cancellation, the 2021 version of the event was scaled back and social distancing protocols were put in place.

It also introduced a virtual element – something that is still present this time around.

Officials say there are almost 1,000 virtual participants taking place in the marathon's online event in 2022, which runs between May 29 and June 28.

LOCALS LEG IT OUT

Lethbridge man Kip Kangogo won the men's marathon Sunday with an unofficial time of two hours and 32 minutes.

Scott Cooper from Calgary ran the ultra marathon's 50 kilometres in three hours and seven minutes.

And local Matthew Travaglini took home the half marathon's top prize after conquering that course in an hour and nine minutes.

"I feel at home," Kangogo told CTV News. "It feels good to run in-person once again. (The course) is so scenic. You get to see the town, you get to meet people, they high-five you. It's just a good spirit."

SPEEDY DONATIONS

Runners and walkers this year have raised over $300,000 for 73 different charities. Organizers expect that to be bumped up to $400,000 by the end of June.

In its 12-year fundraising history, the marathon has brought in more than $9 million.

For more information about fundraising, visit CalgaryMarathon.com.