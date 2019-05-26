Over 2,000 people are working their way through Calgary's green spaces, parks, pathways and river banks for this year's cleanup event.

The 52nd annual Pathway and River Cleanup, sponsored by ConocoPhillips, gives residents the opportunity to pitch in to help preserve the city's natural habitat and clean up the environment.

Hadi Fares, parks program coordinator, says it's a "spring cleanup for the whole city."

"The volunteers are coming out, they've all had their orientations so they know how to do their job safely, and they're out in our parks, green spaces [and] river banks working to clean up our city."

Fares says it takes about two to three hours for the volunteers to complete the work and the message of keeping Calgary clean is getting out there.

"Every year, we're finding less and less litter, which is a nice thing."

He says picking up small litter is just as important as the bigger pieces of trash and volunteers are devoted to doing a good job.

"We find a lot of the same stuff, so a lot of garbage bags and grocery bags. We're finding coffee cups, chip bags. Things that you might buy at a convenience store that people just toss."

Each year, over 400 kg of organics, recycling and trash is removed from about 200 km of pathways and river banks in the City of Calgary.